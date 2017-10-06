The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery October Feature Show – Nouveau Travail (New Works)

to Google Calendar - The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery October Feature Show – Nouveau Travail (New Works) - 2017-10-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery October Feature Show – Nouveau Travail (New Works) - 2017-10-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery October Feature Show – Nouveau Travail (New Works) - 2017-10-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery October Feature Show – Nouveau Travail (New Works) - 2017-10-06 18:00:00

Artists Cooperative Gallery 405 405 S 11th St, Omaha, Nebraska 68102

The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery (ACG) is excited to feature three of our member artists in the October show “Nouveau Travail”. Frank Daharsh, Dar Vande Voort and Elisa Morera Benn are bringing to you their new works from a lifetime of unique and varied experiences. Enjoy the passionate expression of our artists in mediums that are as diverse and stylized as they are. Join us on October 6 from 6:00 to 9:00pm for the opening reception and throughout the month.

The Artists Cooperative Fine Arts Gallery has been showing the works of respected regional artists for over 40 years and is currently representing Frank, Dar and Elisa, as well as 32 other talented artists. As a non-profit, it is ACG’s mission to elevate our local artists through representation, education, outreach and sales.

Info
Artists Cooperative Gallery 405 405 S 11th St, Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map
Art
4023429617
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery October Feature Show – Nouveau Travail (New Works) - 2017-10-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery October Feature Show – Nouveau Travail (New Works) - 2017-10-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery October Feature Show – Nouveau Travail (New Works) - 2017-10-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery October Feature Show – Nouveau Travail (New Works) - 2017-10-06 18:00:00