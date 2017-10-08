ArtMorera Presents - "Holocaust Children"

Elisa Morera Benn is excited to bring you a visually compelling exhibition at the Jewish Community Center in October aptly titled, “Holocaust Children”. Elisa, originally from Costa Rica, now lives in Omaha, Nebraska, with her husband, Dr. Douglas Benn.

Throughout her life, Elisa has experienced and overcome many struggles: raising children in poverty, surviving cancer, pulling up roots and moving to a new world with her beloved. But through it all, she remains resolute in her passion for art and her desire to make a difference. This exhibit is a testament to Morera’s viewpoint of the world problems which she focuses through the eyes of children with noble and pure souls and the way they persevere loss and suffering. She wants to present for the first time, a show with sensitivity as told by children.

Look closely and you too can see the shy and courageous spirit in each of the works. Join Elisa during her opening reception on Sunday, October 8th from 2:00 to 5:00 at the Jewish Community Center and throughout the month of October.