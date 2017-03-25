artVenture is a unique celebration of creative expression! Girl Scouts are matched with professional artists to work in a variety of mediums and the original art they create, as well as professional works, are sold at this silent auction event. Proceeds benefit Girl Scouts in Nebraska. This is an adult-only event.

Time:

Patron Party 6:00 p.m.

Main Auction 7:00 p.m.

Honorary Chair: Pam Alfrey Hernandez

Event Chairs: Kim and Josh Weiss

Ticket Prices: Patron Party $125, Main Auction: $50, Young Professionals: $35

Attire: Business/Cocktail