Audition Announcement: Starkweather

Announcing auditions for the FCT Studio Series production of Starkweather.

Between December 1957 and early January 1958, 19-year-old Charles Raymond Starkweather and his 14-year-old girlfriend, Caril Anne Fugate engaged in a killing spree, which ended up with eleven people murdered in the states of Nebraska and Wyoming.

Based on the true events that captured and terrified the state of Nebraska in 1958, Starkweather–written by local author Doug Marr–is a riveting recount of the fear that Nebraskans felt, and the trial of two teenagers accused of the worst crime in state history.

Auditions will be held at Florence City Hall, 29th & State St., January 7 and 8 at 7:00pm.

Cast Size 14:

6 Males

4 Females

4 Flexible

Various supporting characters (flexible)

Role requirements as listed below:

Charles Starkweather – 19 years old (male)

Caril Fugate – 14 years old (female)

Reporter 1 – Middle-aged, seasoned, competent (open gender)

Reporter 2 – Younger, also serves as camera operator/photographer (open gender)

Reporter 3 – Female, young, fairly new to reporting (female)

Reporter 4 – Older. Most experienced of the group (open gender)

Elmer Scheele – Lancaster County District Attorney (male)

Henninger – Police Lieutentant – Lancaster County (male)

Romer – Deputy Sheriff – Douglas, Wyoming (male)

Clement Gaughan – Public Defender for Charles Starkweather (male)

John McArthur – Appointed Defense Attorney for Caril Fugate (male)

Guy Starkweather – Charles’ father (male)

Helen Starkweather – Charles’ mother (female)

Pansy Street – Caril’s grandmother (female)

Production Dates:

March 8, 9, 10, 2018

Auditions will consist of readings from select script materials.

For additional information, or to request script excerpts, please contact director Molly Anderson at molly@florentineplayers.com