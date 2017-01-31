Axcess RAS CD Release Party

Elias “Axcess” Hammond has been a major contributor to the Omaha, hip-hop music scene, since moving here from Colorado Springs four years ago. His presence in the industry is unique, because he brings a street, edgy sound while focusing on up-lifting lyrics. As a middle school teacher for Omaha Public Schools, Axcess notices the major role that hip-hop music plays in our community, and the influence it has on its listeners.

Axcess will present the “Conscious Corner,” Thursday, July 7th, with doors opening at 8 p.m. and the show starting at 9 p.m. The “Conscious Corner” will feature local artists, including Greco, Lite Pole, Donte Anthony, Mark Patrick, and K3rtis Montano. Each artist being featured in the show, contributes to the local hip-hop industry by focusing on creating lyrics that are positive, yet represent real life struggles and situations.