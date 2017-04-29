Back in Black - AC/DC Tribute

Anthem - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City 111 3rd St., Sioux City, Iowa 51101

The Black in Black tribute band is an incredible, exciting, high energy reproduction of a concert performance of AC/DC . All the members of Back in Black live in Dallas/Fort Worth area and are experienced musicians not only dedicated to the sound and look, but also capturing the power and excitement of AC/DC. We stand above the other AC/DC tributes because we include tribute performances of both Bon Scott and Brian Johnson.

Must be 21 or older to attend.

Anthem - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City 111 3rd St., Sioux City, Iowa 51101

712.226.7600

