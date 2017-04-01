Ballet Nebraska presents MOMENTUM

Momentum, Ballet Nebraska’s award-winning mixed-repertory program, presents an entertaining collection of short works that showcase the artistic range and variety of ballet. Topping the bill: Bournonville Divertissements, a sparkling compilation of selections by 19th-century master choreographer August Bournonville, staged for Ballet Nebraska by former New York City Ballet principal dancer Nilas Martins. Featuring the Danish master’s famously exuberant footwork, the ballet is presented in conjunction with Joslyn Art Museum in celebration of its European collection. Plus: Erika Overturff’s Ella, a stylish ballet with vintage flair celebrating the music of legendary songstress Ella Fitzgerald.

Single Tickets: $19, $33, $48, VIP $73*

Groups: $17, $30, $43

Patron Reception in Fountain Court: $25

*VIP includes premium seat plus a post-performance patron reception in the Joslyn’s Fountain Court. Enjoy a tasty bite and a chance to celebrate with the cast.

-and-

Arts Center at Iowa Western

Saturday, April 8, 2017, 7:30 PM