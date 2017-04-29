Save the Hero and Shoot to Thrill

$10 General Admission, $25 VIP

Doors at 8 PM

Rock out and raise money while wearing your best 80s gear! Band Build 2017 delivers with an AC/DC tribute band, Shoot to Thrill, and the energetic rock trio, Save the Hero. Come watch them absolutely shred it to help build affordable housing in Omaha.

Band Build is a live music showcase benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Omaha. It is organized by Omaha Habitat Young Professionals (Omaha HYP), a group of engaged volunteers who create positive change by promoting homeownership in partnership with Habitat Omaha. Proceeds from the event will go toward eliminating poverty housing in the Omaha community.