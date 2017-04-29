Save the Hero and Shoot to Thrill
$10 General Admission, $25 VIP
Doors at 8 PM
Rock out and raise money while wearing your best 80s gear! Band Build 2017 delivers with an AC/DC tribute band, Shoot to Thrill, and the energetic rock trio, Save the Hero. Come watch them absolutely shred it to help build affordable housing in Omaha.
Band Build is a live music showcase benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Omaha. It is organized by Omaha Habitat Young Professionals (Omaha HYP), a group of engaged volunteers who create positive change by promoting homeownership in partnership with Habitat Omaha. Proceeds from the event will go toward eliminating poverty housing in the Omaha community.
Info
The Slowdown 729 N. 14th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map
please enable javascript to view