Band Build: An Omaha HYP Fundraiser

OMAHA, Neb. – Omaha Habitat Young Professionals announces their eighth Annual Band Build fundraiser featuring Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal and CJ Mills.

Band Build is a live music showcase benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Omaha. It is organized by Omaha Habitat Young Professionals (Omaha HYP), a group of engaged volunteers who create positive change by promoting homeownership in partnership with Habitat Omaha. Proceeds from the event will go toward eliminating poverty housing in the Omaha community.

The eighth annual benefit concert will be held Saturday, April 21, 2018 at The Slowdown, 729 N 14th St, Omaha, NE at 8:00 p.m. Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal and CJ Mills will perform to help raise money for Habitat Omaha. General Admission tickets are $10 and Habitat Supporter (VIP) tickets are $25. Tickets may be purchased at the door, online, or from Omaha HYP members.

Through this event, Omaha HYP plans to raise $20,000 in support of the Habitat Omaha home they are helping build and sponsor in 2018. Thanks to the support of NorthStar Financial Services, Lovely Skin, AECOM, DMSi, CE Smith Custom Cabinets, First Management Inc., Vintage Financial, CSGi, and Sentinel Property group, this year’s Band Build is already off to a successful start.

For more information, visit Omaha HYP at facebook.com/HabitatOmahaYP.