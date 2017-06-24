Bar Stool Record Swap

Attn: Vinyl Junkies

The Omaha Record Swap is back again!

Saturday June 24th from 4-7pm

Brothers Lounge

3812 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68131

Several of Omaha's record stores and record collectors will be taking over brothers lounge to offer you a chance to pair vices -- boozing and record buying!

We'll be bringing in primo stuff to sell and swap and encourage you to do the same! Please NO large collections!

Nothing to trade or swap come shop anyway!

FREE admission!

FREE parking at Dundee Bank & The Kewitt building lot!

21+ to drink, Under 21 must be accompanied by parent.

Vendors include:

Almost Music

D-Tour Records, LLC

Homer's Music & Gifts

Vinyl therapy record shop

and several of our favorite record show sellers too!