Bear Hug art pop-up exhibition

BEAR HUG is an experimental celebration of multiple interdisciplinary artists all coming together to create a mass opening of solo and collaborative efforts within two empty, yet beautiful abandoned spaces. This is a one-night pop-up event. BEAR HUG is free and open to the public. Organized by Joel Damon and Josh Powell.

Featuring solo exhibitions by Jamie Danielle Hardy, Rob Gilmer, Ella Weber, Nolan Tredway, Launa Bacon, Thomas Prinz, Sarah Rowe, Dan Crane, Will Anderson, Josh Powell, Alex Joachim, Ian Tredway, Christopher Prinz, Peter Goche, Samantha Krukowski, Joel Damon, Jake Gilespie, Tim Guthrie and more TBA

When: April 28, 7-10:30pm

Where: 500 South 18th Street and 1801 St Mary's Avenue