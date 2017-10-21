Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts Open House / Open Studios

Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts 724 S. 12th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Join the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts for a day of creativity and fun for the whole family. Hear Art, Empathy, and Ethos artists-in-residence and our Curator-in-Residence talk about their artistic and curatorial practices and take advantage of the rare chance to visit artist-in-residence studios. Guests will also have the opportunity to experience live performance, take advantage of the rare chance to visit artist-in-residence live/work studios, participate in an all-ages art activity, and explore the Benefit Art Auction Exhibition.

Free and open to the public. Free parking available.

Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts 724 S. 12th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102
