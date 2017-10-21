Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts Open House / Open Studios

Join the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts for a day of creativity and fun for the whole family. Hear Art, Empathy, and Ethos artists-in-residence and our Curator-in-Residence talk about their artistic and curatorial practices and take advantage of the rare chance to visit artist-in-residence studios. Guests will also have the opportunity to experience live performance, take advantage of the rare chance to visit artist-in-residence live/work studios, participate in an all-ages art activity, and explore the Benefit Art Auction Exhibition.

Free and open to the public. Free parking available.