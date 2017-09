A beloved event, the Benefit unites local and national artists with our growing community of art patrons in an effort to raise critical resources for the Bemis Center. The Benefit Art Auction Exhibition will be on view, October 14–27, during public hours, Wednesday–Saturday, 11:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. and until 9:00 p.m. on Thursdays. All artwork is available for purchase prior to the Benefit Art Auction at "Buy it Now" prices.

Bemis Center admission is free, donations are welcome.