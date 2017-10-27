Benefit Art Auction + After Party Concert

Benefit Art Auction – 5:30-9:30 PM

After Party Concert – Doors 9:30 PM

A beloved event, the Benefit unites local and national artists with our growing community of art patrons in an effort to raise critical resources for the Bemis Center. Special to this year's event, the Bemis partners with Maha Music Festival to create an After Party Concert featuring Cults with Closeness at the Bemis Center's Okada Sculpture & Ceramics Facility across the street from the main building at 723 S. 12th Street. Tickets to the concert can be purchased with individual Benefit Art Auction tickets or separately. The doors for the After Party Concert open at 9:30 p.m. Tickets for the Benefit Art Auction and After Party Concert go on sale September 20.

Bemis Center members have the first opportunity to preview auction artwork at the Artist and Member Preview Reception on October 13 from 5:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m.

The Benefit Art Auction Exhibition will be on view, October 14–27, during public hours, Wednesday–Saturday, 11:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. and until 9:00 p.m. on Thursdays. All artwork is available for purchase prior to the Benefit Art Auction at "Buy it Now" prices. Bemis Center admission is free, donations are welcome.