Benson First Friday Femme Fest 2017

A celebration of women in music.
FRIDAY, September 1
The Waiting Room Lounge
6 - 6:45 SEE THROUGH DRESSES
7 - 7:45 Edem Soul Music
8 - 8:45 Dominique Morgan & the Experience
9 - 9:45 DAZZLESHIPS
10 - 10:45 Enjoli
11 - 11:45 Briner
12 - 12:45 The Boner Killerz
1 - 1:45 FREAKABOUT
Reverb Lounge
7:15 - 8 Electricradbolt
8:15 - 9 Mary Ruth McLeay
9:15 - 10 Audrey Edris
10:15 - 11 Virginia Kathryn
11:15 - 12 Molly & the Dustbunnies
12:15 - 1 Yoniverse
The Barley Street Tavern
7 - 7:45 Soul Tree
8 - 8:45 Edge of Arbor
9 - 9:45 Tragic Martha
10 - 10:45 Daisy Distraction
11 - 11:45 Verse and the Vices
12 - 12:45 Schwervon!
Petshop
9 - 9:45 Stacey Barelos
10 - 10:45 Alexa Dexa
11 - 11:45 Hasco Duo
12 - 12:45 Screaming Plastic
Burke's Pub
7:15 - 8 Pony Creek
8:15 - 9 The Midnight Wanderers
9:15 - 10 Megan Siebe & Sean Pratt
10:15 - 11 Kat Ludwick & Kate Williams
11:15 - 12 Artichoke Hearts
12:15 - 1 The Wildwoods
The Sydney
7:15 - 8 Plastic Garbage
8:15 - 9 Death Cow
9:15 - 10 The Way Out
10:15 - 11 MOBINA GALORE
11:15 - 12 Domestica
12:15 - 1 Muscle Cousins
SATURDAY, September 2
The Waiting Room Lounge
5 - 5:45 OGR Panel Discussion
6 - 6:45 AYGAMG // OGR
7 - 7:45 Embi
8 - 8:45 Badland Girls
9 - 9:45 The Electroliners
10 - 10:45 Belles & Whistles
11 - 11:45 Kait Berreckman
12 - 12:45 Dirt House
1 - 1:45 PLEIADES & THE BEAR
Reverb Lounge
7:15 - 8 Ria Gold
8:15 - 9 Falt Lines
9:15 - 10 Ashley Buck
10:15 - 11 Emily Ward
11:15 - 12 Kristen Brandt
12:15 - 1 Dream of Venus Burlesque
Barley Street Tavern
7 - 7:45 Joya
8 - 8:45 Clark & Co.
9 - 9:45 Elizabeth Ghandour
10 - 10:45 Hartford/Focht
11 - 11:45 Bell Mine
12 - 12:45 Jewel & Thalia
Petshop
7:15 - 8 DJ Mellie Mel
8:15 - 9 Aly Peeler
9:15 - 10 Keiria Marsha
10:15 - 11 The Hottman Sisters
11:15 - 12 Mesonjixx
12:15 - 1 DJ P2K
Burke’s Pub
7:15 - 8 The Shineys
8:15 - 9 Amber McQuiston & Josh McAdams
9:15 - 10 Bathtub Maria
10:15 - 11 Blue Bird
11:15 - 12 Powerful Science
12:15 - 1 The Super Bytes
The Sydney
7:15 - 8 Aviatrix
8:15 - 9 Naive Filter
9:15 - 10 The Morbs
10:15 - 11 Shit Flowers
11:15 - 12 The Clocks
12:15 - 1 Universe Contest
Brought to you by Hello Holiday, Lion's Mane Vintage, j. coco, Kitchen Table, Oracle Art Supply, and Healing Tree Counseling.