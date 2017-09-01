Benson First Friday Femme Fest 2017

A celebration of women in music.

FRIDAY, September 1

The Waiting Room Lounge

6 - 6:45 SEE THROUGH DRESSES

7 - 7:45 Edem Soul Music

8 - 8:45 Dominique Morgan & the Experience

9 - 9:45 DAZZLESHIPS

10 - 10:45 Enjoli

11 - 11:45 Briner

12 - 12:45 The Boner Killerz

1 - 1:45 FREAKABOUT

Reverb Lounge

7:15 - 8 Electricradbolt

8:15 - 9 Mary Ruth McLeay

9:15 - 10 Audrey Edris

10:15 - 11 Virginia Kathryn

11:15 - 12 Molly & the Dustbunnies

12:15 - 1 Yoniverse

The Barley Street Tavern

7 - 7:45 Soul Tree

8 - 8:45 Edge of Arbor

9 - 9:45 Tragic Martha

10 - 10:45 Daisy Distraction

11 - 11:45 Verse and the Vices

12 - 12:45 Schwervon!

Petshop

9 - 9:45 Stacey Barelos

10 - 10:45 Alexa Dexa

11 - 11:45 Hasco Duo

12 - 12:45 Screaming Plastic

Burke's Pub

7:15 - 8 Pony Creek

8:15 - 9 The Midnight Wanderers

9:15 - 10 Megan Siebe & Sean Pratt

10:15 - 11 Kat Ludwick & Kate Williams

11:15 - 12 Artichoke Hearts

12:15 - 1 The Wildwoods

The Sydney

7:15 - 8 Plastic Garbage

8:15 - 9 Death Cow

9:15 - 10 The Way Out

10:15 - 11 MOBINA GALORE

11:15 - 12 Domestica

12:15 - 1 Muscle Cousins

SATURDAY, September 2

The Waiting Room Lounge

5 - 5:45 OGR Panel Discussion

6 - 6:45 AYGAMG // OGR

7 - 7:45 Embi

8 - 8:45 Badland Girls

9 - 9:45 The Electroliners

10 - 10:45 Belles & Whistles

11 - 11:45 Kait Berreckman

12 - 12:45 Dirt House

1 - 1:45 PLEIADES & THE BEAR

Reverb Lounge

7:15 - 8 Ria Gold

8:15 - 9 Falt Lines

9:15 - 10 Ashley Buck

10:15 - 11 Emily Ward

11:15 - 12 Kristen Brandt

12:15 - 1 Dream of Venus Burlesque

Barley Street Tavern

7 - 7:45 Joya

8 - 8:45 Clark & Co.

9 - 9:45 Elizabeth Ghandour

10 - 10:45 Hartford/Focht

11 - 11:45 Bell Mine

12 - 12:45 Jewel & Thalia

Petshop

7:15 - 8 DJ Mellie Mel

8:15 - 9 Aly Peeler

9:15 - 10 Keiria Marsha

10:15 - 11 The Hottman Sisters

11:15 - 12 Mesonjixx

12:15 - 1 DJ P2K

Burke’s Pub

7:15 - 8 The Shineys

8:15 - 9 Amber McQuiston & Josh McAdams

9:15 - 10 Bathtub Maria

10:15 - 11 Blue Bird

11:15 - 12 Powerful Science

12:15 - 1 The Super Bytes

The Sydney

7:15 - 8 Aviatrix

8:15 - 9 Naive Filter

9:15 - 10 The Morbs

10:15 - 11 Shit Flowers

11:15 - 12 The Clocks

12:15 - 1 Universe Contest

