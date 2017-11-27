Benson Neighborhood Association Annual Meeting

The Benson Neighborhood Association is proud to host the BNA Annual Meeting on Monday, November 27, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Benson Baptist Church, 6319 Maple Street in Omaha, Nebraska.

This event has a full agenda including a recap of BNA projects in 2017, board member elections, 2018 strategic planning session and a potluck. Everyone is welcome to this FREE family-friendly event.

Benson, Nebraska is known as a vibrant, diverse, creative community. The Benson Neighborhood Association is one of the catalysts for positive change in the area. We are fortunate to forge numerous partnerships with area non-profits, businesses, churches, schools and neighbors to help make a great neighborhood. You can find us on facebook, twitter, instagram and online at www.bensonneighbors.org