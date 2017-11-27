Benson Neighborhood Association Annual Meeting

Benson Baptist Church 6319 6319 Maple Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68104

The Benson Neighborhood Association is proud to host the BNA Annual Meeting on Monday, November 27, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Benson Baptist Church, 6319 Maple Street in Omaha, Nebraska.

This event has a full agenda including a recap of BNA projects in 2017, board member elections, 2018 strategic planning session and a potluck. Everyone is welcome to this FREE family-friendly event.

Benson, Nebraska is known as a vibrant, diverse, creative community. The Benson Neighborhood Association is one of the catalysts for positive change in the area. We are fortunate to forge numerous partnerships with area non-profits, businesses, churches, schools and neighbors to help make a great neighborhood. You can find us on facebook, twitter, instagram and online at www.bensonneighbors.org

Benson Baptist Church 6319 6319 Maple Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68104
