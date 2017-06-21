limited advance tickets $12

https://www.universe.com/events/big-business-tickets-MC3KZL

An intimate night with Big Business & Ocean Black

BIG BUSINESS' 5th studio album COMMAND YOUR WEATHER. Recorded in Joshua Tree, CA, Command Your Weather sees Big Business return to its original two-man lineup of Jared Warren and Coady Willis. It's a haunting dream about the struggle for dominance of will over the power and unpredictability of nature. Or it's just a really great rock record, it depends on how weird you're willing to get. But you've never had so much fun being crushed in the cogs of the universe's great machine, that much is for sure! I mean, there's no law against having a couple cold beers while we all burn in the fire of time, am I right?!

Recorded by Dave Curran of UNSANE/PIGS/BIG BUSINESS' LAST RECORD fame.

Founded in 2003 in Seattle, WA., Big Business has spent the last 13 years touring the world and making records. In 2006, Jared and Coady joined forces with the Melvins and moved to Los Angeles. Performing as members of the Melvins and staying autonomous as their own band, they have been there ever since.

credits

released July 8, 2016

Big Business started as a two piece band composed of Jared Warren of Karp and The Tight Bros From Way Back When, and Coady Willis of Murder City Devils. Their s...ound has been characterized as a bombastic and frantic low end attack, marked by Warren's signature vocal delivery. The band released its first album, "Head for the Shallow", on Jan. 25, 2005.

Must be 21+ for this show

Doors at 8 p.m.

Show at 9 p.m.

The Brothers Lounge

3812 Farnam St.