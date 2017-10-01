Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 from 1:00 pm – 10:00 pm

FREE EVENT

Big Top Performance Art Center Open House / One Year Anniversary

1920 Holdrege Street, Lincoln, NE 68503

Featuring demonstrations in Aerial Silks for kids and adults, Rage Yoga, Fire Toy Flow, Poi, Parkour, Lyra, Belly Dance, Self Defense, and much more. For full schedule go to https://www.facebook.com/BigTopCenter/

Receive 50% off your first month when you sign up for any class or membership and your first class is always free.

Contact information BigTop.Lincoln@gmail.com (402)202-9612