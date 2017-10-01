Big Top Performance Art Center Open House / One Year Anniversary

to Google Calendar - Big Top Performance Art Center Open House / One Year Anniversary - 2017-10-01 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Top Performance Art Center Open House / One Year Anniversary - 2017-10-01 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Top Performance Art Center Open House / One Year Anniversary - 2017-10-01 13:00:00 iCalendar - Big Top Performance Art Center Open House / One Year Anniversary - 2017-10-01 13:00:00

Big Top Performance Art Center 1920 1920 Holdrege Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68503

Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 from 1:00 pm – 10:00 pm

FREE EVENT

Big Top Performance Art Center Open House / One Year Anniversary

1920 Holdrege Street, Lincoln, NE 68503

Featuring demonstrations in Aerial Silks for kids and adults, Rage Yoga, Fire Toy Flow, Poi, Parkour, Lyra, Belly Dance, Self Defense, and much more. For full schedule go to https://www.facebook.com/BigTopCenter/

Receive 50% off your first month when you sign up for any class or membership and your first class is always free.

Contact information BigTop.Lincoln@gmail.com (402)202-9612

Info
Big Top Performance Art Center 1920 1920 Holdrege Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68503 View Map
Art
4022029612
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Big Top Performance Art Center Open House / One Year Anniversary - 2017-10-01 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Top Performance Art Center Open House / One Year Anniversary - 2017-10-01 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Top Performance Art Center Open House / One Year Anniversary - 2017-10-01 13:00:00 iCalendar - Big Top Performance Art Center Open House / One Year Anniversary - 2017-10-01 13:00:00