Singer-songwriter BJ Barham, known by most as frontman of alt-country band American Aquarium, is on "The Great 48" tour. In support of his much-acclaimed debut solo album Rockingham, he will play a show in all 48 continental states. The album is his most vulnerable writing yet. Barham’s incredible ability to reflect the emotional plight of blue collar life with only his voice and a guitar will strike a chord with any audience. Catch him at the Waiting Room in support of the Drive By Truckers.