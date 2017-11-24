Noir Omaha

Omaha's Dark Nightlife

Presents:Black Friday

Friday, November 24th

at Lookout Lounge

On November 24th, Noir Omaha returns from the depths of the decaying American heartland to bring you Black Friday. As always Noir will feature the very best in dark dance music, but this time around we aim to give you an alternative to the standard consumer crunch holiday. Instead of wasting money on things you probably do not need, save your money and come out with the darklings and experience a true Black Friday.

Coming to you from the coolest little rock club in Omaha, the Lookout Lounge. Spread the word, tell your friends and join us. Come out and have some fun with the freaks, have some drinks and dance your cares away to some great music.

Noir Omaha - Dedicated to bringing you the best in Industrial | Dark Wave | Goth | Synth | Post Punk dance music.

Featuring

DJ Devilboy

DJ Cemetery Gates

+21+

+No Cover

+8pm-2am

At The Lookout Lounge

320 South 72nd Street

Omaha, Ne