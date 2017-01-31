Black Tiger Sex Machine with Dabin & Kai Wachi

Doors: 8p | Show: 9p | All Ages

Tickets: $18 advance | $20 day of show

On Sale 12/2 at 11 a.m. CST http://bit.ly/2gzVd8U

Black Tiger Sex Machine are a trio of electronic music producers from Montreal, Canada. Known for their heavy electro sound and post-apocalyptic visuals, they’ve quickly amassed a rabid fanbase since bursting onto the scene in 2012. Drawing from diverse influences ranging from old-school techno to classic rock to 90s boom bap hip-hop, they’ve maintained an intense production schedule over the last two years, releasing several EPs and an innumerable amount of remixes, collaborations and free singles that have drawn widespread acclaim. Black Tiger Sex Machine have also built a reputation as one of the best live acts around. They perform a unique show in which they combine tracks, loops, drums, samples and synths into an intense barrage of sounds and beats, all while wearing their iconic Tiger Helmets.