Blindheart!

@ The Down Under

3530 Leavenworth St, Omaha, NE 68105

Doors @ 4:00PM

Music @ 5:00PM

Cover: $5

All Ages!

With special guests:

BlindheartIndie/Alternative/Grunge

https://www.facebook.com/blindheartmusic/

The Real ZebosPop-Rock

https://www.facebook.com/TheRealZebos/

Nick Von Oldenburg (of VHS!)

Alternative Rock

https://www.facebook.com/VHS4MUSIC/