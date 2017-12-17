Blue Holiday 2017

The Southeast Precinct is celebrating is 17th annual holiday event, know as Santa at the Southeast precinct and now is called BLUE HOLIDAY.

Please join us at this fun filled event on Sunday, December 17th from 1-4pm at South High School. There will be fun activities, visit with Santa and the police officers, games, music, refreshments and all kids ages 10 and under will receive a toy from the officers.

We hope to see you there!