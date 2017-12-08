Blue Moon Ghetto with Brad Hoshaw at The Waiting Room

Blue Moon Ghetto

with Brad Hoshaw Music

Tickets: $15 ADV / $20 DOS

Doors at 8pm ALL AGES

Blue Moon Ghetto has evolved and will bring something to The Waiting Room that should be a pleasant surprise to old schoolers who followed the Midwest music scene in the 90's and early 2000's. With the addition of Clint Thomas (Secret Skin, Clever) and Kevin Thomas (Twitch, Clever), original members Matt Banta and Joel Kassera feel the lineup is where it needs to be and where it will stay. They are playing all the classic songs but with a renewed energy and drive. It's that positivity that the band can’t wait to deliver through their music in the months and years to come.

Most people know of the bands first CD which of course featured Nikki Boulay's cameo appearance on “that one song.” While their hit single “Shine All the Time” (Available on iTunes) in many ways drove the bands success, it didn't fully capture the full range of the band’s sound. From heavy electric guitar rock to tender moments on acoustic guitar and piano, from funk filled jams to layered harmonies, the band changed from set to set, and from song to song. This may have made them harder to define but it gave them so much energy live. Their live show is really what built their legacy and it is to the stage that they return.BMG went through so much between their formation in 1994 and their disbanding in 1998. There were law suits, car accidents, member changes, and turmoil. There was also a lot more than that. Blue Moon Ghetto also sold 20000 records, had the top selling record at area record stores, received thousands of spins on area radio stations, and developed thousands of avid fans. There are many stories that have been shared about BMG’s music and what it meant to the people of Omaha. In fact, that is what this band really symbolizes for many people…Omaha’s young people coming of age.