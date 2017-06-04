The Seventh Annual Blues at Bel Air FREE Blues concert, featuring Us Then Them, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, Mighty Jailbreakers, and Bel Airs. Music starts at 2:00. This is a Great Family Event! Free Children's area with Bouncy Houses, Balloon Brigade...Beer Garden & Food, with Hot Dogs, Billy Buck's Smokehouse BBQ, Maria Bonita Mexican Cuisine, Vic's Popcorn and Funnel Cakes. All donations will benefit The Hope Center for Kids. Bring your Family...Bring your Friends...Bring your Chairs for a lazy day of blues! The Bel Air Merchants are celebrating YOU!