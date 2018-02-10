Bob Marley Birthday w/ Rhythm Collective, The Bishops,DJ Stryker

Doors at 8:00pm

Front Room

$6 Advance/$8 Day of Show

All ages show. Check entry requirements at http://theslowdown.com/All-Ages

Rhythm Collective

RHYTHM COLLECTIVE is an award winning band, the recipient of multiple OEA Omaha Entertainment Award.

RC performs original reggae and calypso tunes from their two CDs. RC also performs standard island reggae tunes of Bob Marley and Jimmy Cliff’s and Kitchener and Byron Lee Soca and Calypso party tunes.

RC also performs American Classic rock in reggae and ska styles. RC resume includes performance at Joslyn Museum Jazz on the Green, Holland Performing Arts Center etc. outdoors Festivals and also in regular local venues e.g. Harney Street Tavern, Slowdown, The Hive Rock Club and Art Gallery, Waiting Room, Parliament Pub, Stiles Pub, Anchor Inn etc.

RC also holds summer parties on the river aboard the River City Star several times each summer to sellout crowds for the last ten plus years.

RHYTHM COLLECTIVE is the area’s only Caribbean voice, formed around the singer-songwriter talents of Joseph Mitchell. Joseph, a native of St. Patrick’s parish on the island of Grenada, has performed with a number of bands in his home country and been a featured entertainer on cruise ships throughout the Caribbean. Joseph adds rhythm guitar and keyboards to the ‘RC’ sound.

Bass guitar is handled by Frank Fong. Frank, a native of the island of Hong Kong, has performed with a number of bands in his home country. He is a muti-instrumentalist and composer whose skills and interests cut a wide swath musically and culturally. He has performed with the Blue Mangoes reggae band, the New Humans performing exclusively original materials, as well as many solo gigs. The band also performs some of Frank’s original works.

Brent Vignery has been playing drums for 20+ years. For 20+ years he has played in several bands mainly in the Kansas City and Lawrence, KS areas. Past bands include Devon Allman, Duncan Hill Band, Russell Sawyer, The Used Cadillac’s, Boxley Brothers, and Nathan Brooks. Some of Brent’s biggest inspirations are Vinnie Calaiuta, Steve Gadd, John Bonham, Go-Go Ray, Stewart Copeland, and many more.

Omaha-born guitarist, John Green, has been listening to and playing reggae music for over 30 years. Most recently, John has been part of the Omaha music scene in such projects as Soul Plexus, the Bishops, the Transcendentals, New Humans and Astral Train. Although from the Midwest, playing ska, reggae and island music has been a long-time passion of John's through its universal message of peace and equality. John has had the privilege to open for such reggae and ska legends as Luciano, Chaka Demus & Pliers, the Wailers, the Skatalites, Monty Montgomery, Yellowman, Wailing Souls and many more

The Bishops

Hailing from Omaha, Nebraska, the Bishops are a seven piece band that brings a highly energetic and danceable groove to shows all over the Midwest. With a solid horn section, this Island-influenced band packs a powerful sonic punch that keeps toes tapping and hips shakin' all night long. Your ears will be treated to the hypnotic rhythms of rocksteady, ska, and early reggae; featuring jazzy horn solos, soulful vocals, and blues-tinged guitar riffs. The Bishops have a large repertoire of originals, early Jamaican covers, and modern tunes with a reggae feel. At one of their shows you can expect to see a diverse cross-section of people getting down to the vintage island sound: young and old, punks and hippies, and music lovers from all walks of life. The Bishops seek to share their love of the rhythms of the Caribbean with people who are already fans of that music and those yet to discover it. Since they're a bunch of guys from Nebraska, it may seem funny to someone unfamiliar with the band that these musicians would be inspired by music that originated in Jamaica before they were born. However, their belief that the love of music has no borders goes hand in hand with their musical interests and their conviction that music transcends skin color, culture, age, and era. This was particularly notable during the summer of 2010 when the Bishops found themselves welcomed with open arms by the people of Minsk, Belarus. As part of a state-sponsored exchange, the Bishops traveled to Minsk and shared the stage with fellow musicians from that area. They found themselves surprised by the outpouring of affection of the ska fans there that had not previously been treated to any live music of that genre by a band from outside of their country. The band has been actively performing for a total of more than a dozen years. After their original run between late '94 and early '99, most of the original members reunited in 2008 after an almost ten year hiatus due to the passing of a friend. The Bishops have been honored to share the stage numerous times with one of their principle influences, Jamaica's legendary Skatalites, as well as notable artists in reggae and ska such as The English Beat, The Aggrolites, The Slackers, Pato Banton, The Toasters, The Scofflaws and Lets Go Bowling. They have performed over one hundred and fifty venues in many Midwestern cities, racking up tens of thousands of miles driving to multiple destinations including Kansas City, Des Moines, Minneapolis, Sioux Falls, Oklahoma City, Denver, Dallas, Houston, Austin, St. Louis and Chicago.

DJ Stryker

