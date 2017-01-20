Bobcat Goldthwait Headlines the Funny Bone

The Funny Bone presents Bobcat Goldthwait January 20th – 22nd in Omaha, NE. Bobcat Goldthwait is no stranger to entertainment. Over the years he has amassed legions of fans with his honest, off-beat commentary that has made him one of the most recognizable comedians in show business today. His stand-up continues to draw crowds to comedy venues across the country with his hilarious riffs on life, politics, divorce and his career as a writer and director.

Goldthwait’s creative imagination combined with his undeniable gift to write and direct is clearly displayed on the big screen and television. Among his many television projects currently in the works, Tru TV has announced its second-ever scripted series, “Bobcat Goldthwait's Messed Up Stories.” The eight-episode anthology will premiere in 2017 and bring viewers twisted morality tales from the darkly witty mind of creator Bobcat Goldthwait. Each episode will tell a different story in a different genre - among them: 1970s-era science fiction, psychological thriller, romantic comedy and reality - and will parody pop culture norms and exploit the awkwardness of its flawed characters. This is not the first time Goldthwait has worked with the Tru TV network. He also directed several episodes of the Tru TV series “Those Who Can’t,” a half-hour show that follows three trouble-making teachers that are more inept than the kids they teach. They're out to beat the system as they struggle to survive each day on their own terms. The second season premiered in October.

As a film maker, Goldthwait has come a long way since the 1991 debut of his first movie “Shakes the Clown.” Since then he has continued to pursue his passion for writing and directing movies. His imaginative eye behind the camera caught the attention of Esquire Magazine where they named Goldthwait “Director of the Year.” His seventh and most recent big screen achievement, is the Sundance nominated film “Call Me Lucky.” The critically acclaimed film bravely tells Barry Crimmins’ incredible story. Bobcat’s movie accomplishments also include; “Willow Creek,” a found footage horror film about Big Foot, the dark comedy “God Bless America,” a modern-day Bonnie & Clyde displays his inimitable talent for writing, “Windy City Heat,” “Sleeping Dogs Lie,” and “World’s Greatest Dad” that starred Robin Williams. There’s no doubt, there will be many more movies to come.

Goldthwait unleashed his one of a kind brand of comedy in his Showtime one hour special and DVD entitled “You Don’t Look the Same Either.” The genre-defying “Police Academy” alum returned with a self-deprecating and topical instant comedy classic, taking the audience on a hilarious journey through his 30 year career as an 80’s icon, to the guy who lit the Tonight Show set on fire…literally!

In addition to his big screen resume, Bobcat has shared his behind the camera talents on several television shows such as; “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The Demetri Martin show,” “The Chappelle Show,” “The Man Show,” “Maron” and “Crank Yankers.”

Best known for his unforgettable movies that were huge in the 80's, Bobcat has also starred in several HBO specials and a slew of television appearances too numerous to mention. Bob continues to push the envelope with his unique brand of humor headlining major comedy clubs across the country.

Visit: https://www.instagram.com/bobcatgoldthwait/?hl=en

Showtimes: Fri. 7:30PM & 9:45PM / Sat. 7:00PM & 9:30PM / Sun. 7:00PM

Tickets: $20 / Ph: 402-493-8036 / Visit: http://omaha.funnybone.com/

The Funny Bone is located at 17305 Davenport St. Suite 201 Omaha, NE 68118