https://www.facebook.com/events/473049433062701/?acontext

Wowee! We are so excited to share with you our first EP - All Boner Killerz / No Boner Fillerz! Please note this is Halloween weekend and costumes are HIGHLY encouraged! We couldn't be more thrilled to have these incredible acts joining us:

The Morbs

Muscle Cousins

Domestica

Zero Trick Pony (Eris & her bestie!)