Carrie Ann is finally releasing BONES! It was recorded in four super fun days at Rubicon Studios in Austin, Texas by Daniel Barrett way back in 2015. A strong belief in perfect timing and/or crippling perfectionism and procrastination leads us to this moment in time! The lovely and talented Jeff Krause from Minneapolis and the amazing, award winning Jack Hotel from Lincoln will be performing. Joshua Rector will be pulling double duty and joining the Shineys.

No cover!