Boys Town the Movie at The Durham Museum

Whether you're a film lover or a fan of Father Flanagan, come celebrate with us! In celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Boys Town and The Durham Museum’s current exhibition, “Let’s go to town for Boys Town!”, the museum will show the 1938 film "Boys Town" starring Spencer Tracy and Mickey Rooney. • Spencer Tracy’s Best Actor Academy Award will be on display during the screening event. • Tom Lynch, Director of Community Programs at Boys Town, will give a brief history of the movie and Oscar, as well as, show a short documentary of Boys Town today.• Film goers will have a chance to view the "Let's go to Boys Town!" exhibition, too, which includes additional movie memorabilia. • The film will be shown on the big screen in the museum's Truhlsen Lecture Hall, featuring comfortable theater-style seating.

FUN FACT: More than 15,000 people packed Omaha's Union Station (now The Durham Museum) to watch the arrival of Spencer Tracy and Mickey Rooney when they arrived for the "Boys Town" world premiere!

Entry to the screening is included with Museum Admission and Free for Museum Members, however, RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED. Reserve your seat online, click the “Tickets” link above, then pay when you arrive at the event.

Adults: $11, Seniors (62+): $8

Children (3–12): $7

Children 2 years and under FREE

Have questions? Call 402-444-5071 or email reservations@DurhamMuseum.org.