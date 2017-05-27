Brass Menagerie: A Musical Safari - May 27

The Nebraska Brass presents a fun-filled concert with selections featuring some of your favorite animal friends, including Karl King's Barnum and Bailey's Favorite March, Anthony Plog's Animal Ditties with poetry by Ogden Nash, Giaochino Rossini's Overture to La Gazza Ladra, Bronisław Kaper's On Green Dolphin Street, Luther Henderson's The Dog Gone Blues, and Juan Tizol's Caravan.

Dates and locations are:

Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 7:30 p.m.

First United Presbyterian Church

1322 19th Street

Auburn, NE

Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 3:00 p.m.

Calvary Lutheran Church of Swede Home

950 129th Road

Stromsburg, NE

Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 7:30 p.m.

Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church

1326 S 26th StreetOmaha, NE

Friday, June 16, 2017 - 7:30 p.m.

Faith Lutheran Church1245 N 2nd StreetSeward, NE

Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 3:00 p.m.

St. Paul United Methodist Church

1144 M Street

Lincoln, NE

Individual tickets in Lincoln and Omaha: Adults - $15, Seniors - $12, and students are FREE.Individual tickets in Auburn, Stromsburg, and Seward: Adults - $12, Seniors - $10, & students are FREE. Call 402-477-7899 for tickets or purchase them at the door.