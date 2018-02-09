Brigit Saint Brigit Presents 'The Cripple of Inishmaan'

February 9, 10; 15, 16, 17; 23, 24 @ 7:30 PM; 11 & 25 @ 2:00 PM | Written by Martin McDonagh ('Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri') The Cripple of Inishmaan is a bright/dark/side-splittingly funny tale about the exaggerated romanticism of small town Irish life, standing still in time, and the intrigue among its socially-unfiltered inhabitants. Claustrophobia and generations of Groundhog Day repetitions of routine, foster characters not to be found in 'Our Town'.

First Central Congregational United Church of Christ 421 S 36th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68131 View Map
