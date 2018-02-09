February 9, 10; 15, 16, 17; 23, 24 @ 7:30 PM; 11 & 25 @ 2:00 PM | Written by Martin McDonagh ('Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri') The Cripple of Inishmaan is a bright/dark/side-splittingly funny tale about the exaggerated romanticism of small town Irish life, standing still in time, and the intrigue among its socially-unfiltered inhabitants. Claustrophobia and generations of Groundhog Day repetitions of routine, foster characters not to be found in 'Our Town'.
Brigit Saint Brigit Presents 'The Cripple of Inishmaan'
First Central Congregational United Church of Christ 421 S 36th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68131
