Brigit Saint Brigit Presents 'The Cripple of Inishmaan'

February 9, 10; 15, 16, 17; 23, 24 @ 7:30 PM; 11 & 25 @ 2:00 PM | Written by Martin McDonagh ('Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri') The Cripple of Inishmaan is a bright/dark/side-splittingly funny tale about the exaggerated romanticism of small town Irish life, standing still in time, and the intrigue among its socially-unfiltered inhabitants. Claustrophobia and generations of Groundhog Day repetitions of routine, foster characters not to be found in 'Our Town'.