Broadcast from a Serpent-Headed Spaceship: Performance-based lecture by Josh Rios and Anthony Romero

Broadcast from a Serpent-Headed Spaceship is a performance-based lecture that links experimental sound art, academic presentation, gestural action, video, and poetry in order to engage conceptualizations of brown futurities, speculative histories, and U.S.-Mexico borderland culture and politics. As an act of fictocriticism, the performance by Monarchs: Brown and Native Contemporary Artists in the Path of the Butterfly exhibiting artists Josh Rios and Anthony Romero draws upon various theories and histories of decolonization, the cyberpunk novels of Chicano author Ernest Hogan, and the University of Chicago’s glass lantern slide collection of Mesoamerican and Aztec artifacts. By challenging the privilege of institutionalized forms of knowledge production, Broadcast from a Serpent-Headed Spaceship seeks to reimagine what kind of narratives and practices get to count as pertinent to the formation of our future.

Free and open to the public.