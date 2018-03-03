Join the Nebraska Brass Band and MasterSingers of Omaha as they entertain their audience with music taken from Broadway and Film. If you like music from the movies and stage, this is one event you don't want to miss! The concert will include music from "The Wizard of Oz", "Glenn Miller", "Les Miserables", "The Final Countdown", "Irving Berlin", "Brassed Off", "Space Odyssey", "Harry Potter" and more!
Broadway & Film Concert
First Central Congregational United Church of Christ 421 S 36th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68131
Concert, Live Music