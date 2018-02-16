The Broke Loose / X-Ray Mary / Wagon Blasters

https://www.facebook.com/events/867935206710982/
The Broke Loose - Omaha band mixing power pop, punk and Americana. Unapologetic, Midwestern rock, served steaming and peppered with pop hooks.
X-Ray Mary - The ever-eclectic music of X-Ray Mary will lead you down the rabbit hole of sonic bliss. Foot-tapping punk rock grooves inspired by science fiction themes and B-Movies are their forte. Zombies, Hollywood celebrities and diseases are not immune to the infectious beat of X-Ray Mary.
Wagon Blasters - Omaha's finest Tractor Punk
$5.00 21+ 9pm