Tickets: $15 ADV / $20 DOS - On sale now: http://bit.ly/2juUjso

ALL AGES | Doors at 7PM

Since releasing their breakthrough debut album, Evergreen, in 2014, the brother-sister duo of Georgia and Caleb Nott—better known as Broods--spent the better part of two years on the road learning the ins and outs of what it means to be a band. For an act that was thrust into the international spotlight when both members were just barely out of school, the experience of playing big stages around the world had a powerful effect on the music they would choose to make next. It makes sense that when it came time to make a new album, assuming control would be a priority.