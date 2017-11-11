Bud Bronson & the Good Timers, The Beat Seekers, Mint Wad Willy

Bud Bronson & the Good Timers

Bud Bronson & The Good Timers are four regular guys who love playing rock & roll, having fun and exemplifying superior friendship on an everyday basis. Most of them grew up in the suburbs listening to bands whose t-shirts were later sold at Hot Topic, except Luke, who grew up in a cabin in the middle of the Rocky Mountains listening to his dad play folk music with his friends. Today, the Good Timers play arena rock in dive bars and don’t ask for much except a couple free drink tickets and maybe some people who choose watching them instead of staring at their smartphones. Outside of playing music, the boys enjoy the same things that many other young American males enjoy: baseball, bicycles, hot dogs, road trips, summertime and staying up past their bedtime. Their music may be loud, their coozies weathered, and their riffs super sick, but make no mistake: these are four guys who aren’t afraid to tell their parents they love them.

The Beat Seekers

Rock n' Roll aint dead, It's just waking up. In a watered down glass of phony indie pop and cookie cutter rock, The Beat Seekers bring you a shot of genuine American Rock n' Roll. The band is anchored by prolific lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter Keith Fertwagner. With four records released since the bands inception, these guys are no strangers to hard work and good music.

The songs go from Guns N' Roses style riffing to punk rock anthems with a dash of twang and 70's rock, while still maintaining a modern edge and pop sensibility. Let's just say if music were soup, this batch wouldn't lack ingredients, and it would taste pretty f'ing good.

Throughout the Beat Seekers existence hardships, setbacks, and dumb luck have only made the fire burn hotter for Keith, and there is a flat out refusal to go away quietly. While there's been no shortage of adversity, there has also been no shortage of the need to overcome it. Some people make music because they want to, but some people do it because they have no other choice. In a world where everything is shiny and plastic, The Beat Seekers offer a healthy dose of something heartfelt and real. The Beatles wanted to hold your hand. The Stones wanted to burn down your town. The Beat Seekers want to hold your hand while burning down your town, taking over the airwaves, and starting a revolution. We're all in this together, let's make it count.

Mint Wad Willy

