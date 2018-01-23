Bumpin Uglies w/ AllSortsOfGood

Doors at 7:00pm

Front Room

$8 Advance/$10 Day of show

All ages show. Check entry requirements at http://theslowdown.com/All-Ages

Bumpin Uglies

For nearly a decade now, Bumpin Uglies have been playing their brand of groove-heavy jams – a curiously fun mix of ska, Reggae and good ole’ punk rock – all while putting strong lyrics at the forefront of the music. It’s a formula that quickly took them from local favorites, playing around Annapolis, to a national stage. With a wildly infectious sound, tattoo-worthy lyrics and an itch to take their music to the masses, the band piled into the van years ago and have rarely seen home since.

AllSortsOfGood

More info and music at http://theslowdown.com/