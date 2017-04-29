Cassils: Monument Push

Cassils, along with community members, advocates, and allies, will physically push a 1,300 pound bronze monument, Resilience Of The 20%, to sites of resistance and places where violence against marginalized peoples have occurred in downtown Omaha. With the world premiere of Monument Push in Omaha, Cassils calls attention to overlooked trauma and the perseverance of the human spirit—raising questions about memory, witnessing, and forgotten histories.

The performance will begin and end at Bemis Center.

More information: bemiscenter.org/monumentpush

The public is also invited to an artist talk by Cassils on Thursday, April 27, 6–7 PM, at UNO Criss Library detailing their practice and current exhibition, Phantom Revenant, at Bemis Center through April 29.