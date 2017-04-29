Celebrate Earth Day with Sarpy County

Join Green Bellevue for its annual Sarpy County Earth Day celebration on Sunday, April 30 at the Bellevue Public Schools Lied Activity Center. This event offers a memorable and fun way to raise awareness of the environmental initiatives in our community, and to educate about Eco-friendly practices.

There are a wide variety of activities planned throughout the day. Starting at 10am are two MixxedFit/ZUMBAthon and 5k Run/Walk. The main events are from 12pm – 4pm, with the Trashion Fashion Show at 3pm.

New this year is an expanded Eco-friendly Auto Showcase that includes Beardmore Chevrolet Bolt EV, Vold Hybrid and Woodhouse Nissan Leaf EV and several other vehicles. And the Big Green Q food truck will be serving up sandwiches and entrees.

Returning outside exhibits are the Midwest Kite Fliers and Recycling Exhibits sponsored by Papillion Sanitation and Firstar Fiber with recycling trucks and recyclables on pallets. An electronics collection will be taking place, sponsored by Cross Training Centers - anything that runs from electricity or battery can be dropped off for proper disposal. Most items are free, with exception of televisions and CRTs.

Inside the Lied Center will be an Educational Speaker Series including City of Bellevue’s recycling program, an introduction of the new Hefty “Energy Bag” program, and presentations from Fontenelle Forest and the Natural Resources District. Youth Activities include planting, storytelling , face painting and a recycling focused Trashion Fashion Show sponsored by Zoo Academy students. There will be local Environment-related groups exhibiting such as the Bellevue East Science Club, University of Nebraska at Omaha – Sustainability, Citizens Climate Lobby, Nebraskans for Solar, and vendors including Rosewood Environmental Art, Paradigm Gardens, and Norwex.

“There has been increased interest throughout the community on Earth friendly practices that we can each take part in individually,” says Don Preister, President of Green Bellevue. “and we think that the Earth Day Expo & Celebration will help energize people in Sarpy County to take a greater part in managing our impact on the environment.”

This event is free and open to the public. Visit http://www.greenbellevue.org/earthday for details, including a schedule