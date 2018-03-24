OTOC Celebrating Community - Lighting the Way

9th Annual Event

Saturday, March 24, 2018

Kaneko, 1111 Jones Street - Enjoy the company of OTOC supporters and solidarity members and enjoy the last day of the popular Kaneko LIGHT show.

6pm-9:30pm

Silent Auction(over 300 items), Appetizer by Pleasure Your Palate, Desserts, ice cream by eCreamery, Live Music from Olivia Marks and the Sun-less Trio

$25.00 Tickets Now ($30.00 at the Door)

Call the OTOC Office 402-344-4401

OTOC is a civil organization and a coalition of local congregations with the goal of improving our community.