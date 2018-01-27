Centered: Discover Your Light

Each session runs for 45 minutes beginning at 11:30 AM, 12:30 PM, 1:30 PM & 2:30 PM

Life Dimensions by Ilona brings you, “Discover your Light”. In the natural order of things, life calls us to move beyond the safety and security of friends and family, to embrace our kinship with Mother Earth and the beautiful light in all creation. What steps do we take, from the starting point of "me", to join the universal dance of "we"?

“Discover Your Light” is a mindfulness meditation and vibrational sound healing experience taking place inside and out, of Taylor Dean Harrison’s ENUNCIATION. ENUNCIATION is a stainless steel sculpture - a cocoon of playable LED light. Participants will be led by Don McKenna, an accomplished meditator, through a somatic meditation focused on getting you into a mindful awareness.

Val Stickler will use Vibrational Sound Therapy, a holistic modality using vibration and sound that resonates throughout the body. Helping you to relax, meditate and sleep, Vibrational Sound Therapy promotes self-healing of body, mind and spirit.

Lastly, complete your journey within the vibration and sounds of Himalayan singing bowls, chimes and drums complimented by Ilona’s guided imagery meditation and Sue’s healing touch.