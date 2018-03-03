Centered: Reiki Light & Vibrational Sound Healing

to Google Calendar - Centered: Reiki Light & Vibrational Sound Healing - 2018-03-03 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Centered: Reiki Light & Vibrational Sound Healing - 2018-03-03 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Centered: Reiki Light & Vibrational Sound Healing - 2018-03-03 11:30:00 iCalendar - Centered: Reiki Light & Vibrational Sound Healing - 2018-03-03 11:30:00

KANEKO 1111 Jones St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Spring awaits our emerging.

We...Ilona Holland, Sue Senden, Don McKenna and Val Stickler come together to bring you a 90-minute gathering of Vibrational Sound Therapy and deep Reiki healing in a sacred space of oneness. Join the Reiki Healers under the immersive light installation, TRIPH. TRIPH, created by Circus Family, invites participants to direct intensity, audio and color gradients through movement. This is your opportunity to get ready for the Spring Season and emerge with a wholeness in body, mind and spirit.

$20 General Admission

Register at http://bit.ly/2zFRL5R

Info
KANEKO 1111 Jones St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map
Workshop
402.341.3800
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Centered: Reiki Light & Vibrational Sound Healing - 2018-03-03 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Centered: Reiki Light & Vibrational Sound Healing - 2018-03-03 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Centered: Reiki Light & Vibrational Sound Healing - 2018-03-03 11:30:00 iCalendar - Centered: Reiki Light & Vibrational Sound Healing - 2018-03-03 11:30:00