Centered: Reiki Light & Vibrational Sound Healing

Spring awaits our emerging.

We...Ilona Holland, Sue Senden, Don McKenna and Val Stickler come together to bring you a 90-minute gathering of Vibrational Sound Therapy and deep Reiki healing in a sacred space of oneness. Join the Reiki Healers under the immersive light installation, TRIPH. TRIPH, created by Circus Family, invites participants to direct intensity, audio and color gradients through movement. This is your opportunity to get ready for the Spring Season and emerge with a wholeness in body, mind and spirit.

$20 General Admission

Register at http://bit.ly/2zFRL5R