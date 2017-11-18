Centerpiece with Halfloves & Doom Lagoon

http://bit.ly/2uZzeN5

Reverb Lounge Military Ave, Omaha, Nebraska 68104

Centerpiece 

with Halfloves & Doom Lagoon

Tickets: $5 ADV / $8 DOS

On sale 7/14 at 10am:

ALL AGES Doors at 8PM 

Hailing from Omaha, Nebraska: Centerpiece is a blend of melancholy Midwest indie rock partnering the song-writing of vocalist Will Conner with the guitar work of Paul Knapp; completing the quintet are keyboardist Jay Nesmith, drummer Dave Mcinnis, and bassist Jon Ochsner. Produced by Jay Maas, Centerpiece’s debut EP offers something completely unique yet relateable that all alternative music fans can easily grasp and love.

