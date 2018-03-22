This Argentinian troupe brings malambo dance to Omaha! Through fast-paced footwork and explosive drumming, the company celebrates the South American cowboy tradition of the gaucho.

Malambo originated in the 17th century in the South American pampas. It evolved from competitive duels amongst the Argentine gaucho (South American cowboy) that tested agility, strength and dexterity.

It soon evolved to include what is now its hallmark: zapeteo, the fast-paced footwork inspired by the rhythm of galloping horses. Malambo also features the drumming of traditional Argentine bombos and whirling boleadoras, a throwing weapon made up of intertwined cords and weighted with stones.

Che Malambo was born from the heart of the gaucho tradition and is now thrilling audiences around the world with this new production created by director and choreographer Gilles Brinas.

Tickets start at $20.00.