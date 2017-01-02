Chris D'Elia

Chris D’Elia is quickly becoming one of the most sought after comedians and actors in the comedy world. D’Elia recently starred as “Danny” on the NBC comedy series Undateable, which centered on a group of friends who are living in Detroit and helping each other figure out their lives.

Funny Bone 17305 Davenport St., Omaha, Nebraska 68118

Funny Bone 17305 Davenport St., Omaha, Nebraska 68118

