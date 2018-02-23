A world-class soloist, composer and bandleader, saxophonist Chris Potter has emerged as a leading light of his generation. His music showcases limitless creativity and a vibrant sense of swing.

The New Yorker calls him, “A tenorist who can remind you of Joe Henderson at his craftiest, he employs his considerable technique in the service of music rather than spectacle.”

Throughout his career, Potter has performed and recorded with artists as diverse as Steely Dan and Herbie Hancock, and has toured the world over with the Dave Holland Quintet, the Overtone Quartet, AZIZA, and the jazz-funk group Chris Potter’s Underground. Tickets start at $35.00.