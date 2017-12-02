Christmas Open House at Lanoha Nurseries

Meet Santa, pet a mini horse, and find some unique stocking stuffers from local artisans at Lanoha Nurseries’ Christmas Open House!

Lanoha Nurseries, located at 192nd & Center in Omaha, will be hosting their annual Christmas Open House December 2nd + 3rd from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The nursery will be celebrating the holiday season with:

•Santa

•Mini horse + goat petting zoo

•Fresh cut trees + poinsettias

•Exclusive holiday decor

The open house will feature local vendors including,

•Benson Soap Mill

•Bomb De Fleur

•The Anastasia Co.

•Wick + Oil

•Noelle’s Smells

Lanoha Nurseries is also partnering with Muglife Coffee and Dandelion Popup to bring attendees pour over coffee, sweets, and delicious food throughout the event. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information visit Lanoha Nurseries’ Facebook page.