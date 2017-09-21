Citizen Science Bird Survey

Join the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy in a Citizen Science Bird Survey with the Palomar Audubon Society at Volcan Mountain in Julian on Thursday, September 21 at 7:30 a.m. The survey will take place at the Conservancy’s property near Volcan Mountain. This walking survey is approximately 0.85 mile round-trip and rated moderate to strenuous due to the elevation and slope.

The group will meet in at Albertsons’ parking lot, 1459 Main St., Ramona, CA 92065

To register or for more information, email Conservation Manager Jack Hughes at jack@sdrvc.org. There is no cost to participate.