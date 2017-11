CJ Mills

Tickets: $8

On sale now: http://bit.ly/2zxlg6F

ALL AGES Doors at 8pm

CJ Mills has caught the attention of audiences with her powerful voice and clever lyrics that makes for catchy R&B/soul songs. Her music is inspired by the likes of icons such as Lauryn Hill and Stevie Wonder. With the release her EP entitled Quiet earned her an OEA nomination for best singer-songwriter.